Woman arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery in Montreal-North

A 34-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning after an alleged armed robbery in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery inside an apartment on Amos Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Couture said the victim, a 29-year-old man, had arranged a meeting with a woman at his apartment.

When she showed up, however, she was accompanied by two men.

“They carried something that seemed like a firearm,” Couture said.

The trio entered the residence and allegedly stole various objects belonging to the victim before fleeing the scene.

Couture said they located a possible suspect outside her residence on 43 Street in Montreal’s Saint-Michel—Villeray—Parc-Extension borough at around 4:30 a.m.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigators asked for a warrant to search the woman’s apartment.

Couture said a 38-year-old man inside the home came out of his own accord.

“He will be questioned by investigators,” he said, adding it was too soon to know how and if the man was connected to the alleged armed robbery.

Officers erected a large security perimeter and several nearby buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“It was an event with a firearm,” Couture said, explaining the need for an evacuation.

Officers were able to enter the home at around 9:15 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the perimeter had been lifted and residents were slowly being allowed to return home.