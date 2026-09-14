Charges pushed to next month against man featured in Halifax Costco video

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A man accused of a racist tirade inside a Halifax box store will be back in court next month to answer to a slate of separate charges, including resisting arrest.

Halifax Regional Police arrested 37-year-old Randall Publicover in July, days after the National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video online that appeared to show him involved in an altercation inside a Costco.

He’s facing eight charges in relation to the Costco incident, including inciting hatred against an identifiable group and two counts of assault.

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Publicover was scheduled for arraignment on five separate charges in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, but his lawyer asked for more time to review the Crown’s case.

Those charges stem from the day he was arrested and include resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of uttering threats.

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Publicover is scheduled back in court to face those charges on Oct. 14.