Crime
January 13, 2019 6:35 pm

Woman arrested in connection with afternoon stabbing in Montreal North

By Web producer  Global News

A 23-year-old woman is in custody following a stabbing in Montreal North.

File/Global News
A A

A 23-year-old woman is in police custody following a stabbing in Montreal North on Saturday afternoon that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call came in at around 3:50 p.m. reporting that a man had been stabbed on Lapierre Avenue near Pascal Street.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man, 31, in police custody after Saturday night stabbing in Mercier

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who had upper-body injuries possibly caused by an edged weapon or a knife.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital but he is now listed as critical,” Brabant said.

READ MORE: 4 arrests made in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Montreal

Witnesses told police that the woman was arguing with several men on the street when she stabbed one of them and took off on foot.

She was located nearby and taken into police custody for questioning.

Brabant said investigators are at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jean-Pierre Brabant
Lapierre Avenue
Lapierre Avenue stabbing
Montreal
Montreal crime
Montreal North
Montreal North stabbing
Montreal Police
montreal stabbing
Pascal Street
SPVM

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.