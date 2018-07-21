4 arrests made in connection with double stabbing in downtown Montreal

Four people in their 20s were arrested and taken in for questioning Saturday morning, after two men were stabbed following an argument.

Montreal police were called to the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Viger Avenue, near Montreal’s Chinatown, at 3:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located two men — a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old — who had been stabbed with a sharp object.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said one of the victims is in critical condition, while the other sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries on his upper body.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out between the two men and another group, and quickly escalated.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a white SUV.

Comtois said the SUV was quickly located and four people, including two women, were arrested.

They are expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

A perimeter has been set up and St-Laurent Boulevard is closed between Viger Avenue and St-Antoine Street as crime scene technicians analyse the scene.