Montreal police search for suspects in overnight shooting, stabbing on St-Laurent

Montreal police are searching for suspects after one man was shot and another stabbed following an altercation between two groups of people on St-Laurent Boulevard overnight.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it happened at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The groups of young men — mostly in their 20s, according to police — quickly scattered after gunshots were fired.

Bergeron said they were seen fleeing east on Ontario Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was located nearby on St-Dominic Street with stab wounds to the upper body.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” Bergeron said, but added his condition was considered serious.

Bergeron said the man who was stabbed is known to police and is not cooperating with the investigation.

The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.

No arrests have been made in the case.