Man hospitalized in serious condition after Montreal North stabbing
A 37-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed at a Montreal North bar early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the scene near the corner of Chartrand Avenue and Léger Boulevard around 3:45 a.m.
The victim was found with a stab wound to his upper body, he was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
“The injuries are more serious than what we expected,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
Police could not identify the motive behind the attack. The suspect is believed to be a man in his thirties who fled the scene.
