Montreal North stabbing sends man to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and attacked with a blunt object early Thursday evening, in the city’s north end.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the man was walking on the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. when he was attacked on Arthur-Buies Avenue near Industrial Boulevard in Montreal North.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body. Police say his life is not in danger.

Two suspects fled the scene, according to Picard.

Police described the suspects as “a black man and a man of Middle-Eastern nationality.” They did not provide any more details.

An investigative unit is at the scene.