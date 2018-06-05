Montreal police investigate after 2 men found dead in van
Montreal police say they are investigating after two men were found dead in a van in Villeray on Tuesday evening.
Const. Benoit Boisselle said police arrived at the scene after passersby called 911 around 8 p.m. to report two unconscious men in a van on Jarry Street near des Belges Avenue.
The two men, who are both in their 20s, were declared dead at the scene by Urgences-santé.
Investigators are meeting with witnesses.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and all scenarios are being considered.
