Montreal police investigate after 3 men injured in Ahuntsic-Cartierville shooting

Montreal police are investigating after three men were injured in a daylight shooting in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Place de la Colombière, near Louvain Street, at 5:20 p.m. after gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man on a balcony who was injured in the leg and shoulder.

“He hurt himself after he fell while fleeing,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Two other men, both in their 30s, presented to hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the two men had injuries to the lower body, the other to the upper body.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Brabant said a total of five people were arrested in connection with the incident, including the injured, but they have since been released.

The investigation continues.