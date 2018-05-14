Daylight shooting in Rosemont leaves man in critical condition
Montreal police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot in broad daylight early Monday afternoon in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
The man was shot while he sat in a white Bentley convertible around 1:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was rushed to hospital. He remains in critical condition.
A large security perimeter has been set up by police officers near the intersection of Garnier and Bélanger streets.
Police say a weapon was found close to the scene.
