Daylight shooting in Rosemont leaves man in critical condition

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal police say the 39-year-old man was rushed to hospital.

Montreal police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot in broad daylight early Monday afternoon in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

The man was shot while he sat in a white Bentley convertible around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital. He remains in critical condition.

A large security perimeter has been set up by police officers near the intersection of Garnier and Bélanger streets.

Police say a weapon was found close to the scene.

