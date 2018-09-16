Man, 31, in police custody after Saturday night stabbing in Mercier

A 31-year-old man is in police custody in connection with a stabbing in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Saturday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the stabbing happened at around 9:30 p.m. in a back alley on Baldwin Street, not far from Notre-Dame Street.

“It was a conflict between two men,” Brabant said.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was stabbed in the lower body.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A canine unit was dispatched to the scene to help officers locate the weapon used in the attack.

“The weapon was found,” Brabant said, “but not because of the dog.”

The suspect was arrested in his own home several hours later.

He is expected to appear in court Monday where he could face charges of armed assault.