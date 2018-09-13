Man in critical condition after downtown Montreal stabbing

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after a stabbing in downtown Montreal.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Berri Street and Viger Avenue.

“The victim was stabbed in his upper body with a sharp weapon,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“We fear for his life,” said Boisselle.

“We don’t know the exact cause of the conflict between the victim and the suspect.”

No arrests have been made; investigators are at the scene to meet with witnesses and figure out what happened.