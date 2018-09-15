Montreal police investigate overnight stabbing, possible shooting

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed inside a bar on Crescent Street, near René-Lévesque Boulevard.

SPVM spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said police received a call at 3:05 a.m. from a man saying he had been shot.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting in Saint-Léonard

Officers located the victim on de la Montagne Street, but Picard said his injuries appeared to be caused by an edge weapon, not a firearm.

WATCH: Montreal pushes for tighter gun control

However, Picard did say that police recovered shell casings inside the bar, indicating that shots had likely been fired.

READ MORE: Man dies after stabbing in downtown Montreal

Picard said the victim appears to have been involved in an argument with several people inside the bar.

The man is recovering in hospital and police do not fear for his life.

A canine unit was at the scene to assist investigators.