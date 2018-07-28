Police search for suspects in connection with Montreal North attempted robbery, armed assault

Police are searching for suspects following an attempted robbery and armed assault in Montreal North late Friday night.

A 911 call reporting a fight on Balzac Avenue and d’Amos Street was made at 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man, with injuries to his shoulder and leg, caused by a blunt object.

“He was assaulted by a group of seven or eight people,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate the 21-year-old had just parked his vehicle on Balzac Avenue when he was attacked by a group of men, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20.

“They were wearing hoodies to cover their faces,” Chèvrefils said, adding the group fled on foot before taking off in a vehicle parked nearby.

The canine unit was called in to assist in the search, but police have yet to locate any of the suspects.

Chèvrefils noted the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.