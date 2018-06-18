Man, 53, hospitalized in serious condition after Montreal North fight

Montreal police were called to the scene of a fight at the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Jean-Meunier Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized in serious condition after Montreal North stabbing

When police arrived on-scene they found a 53-year-old man unconscious with a head trauma injury.

“We were able to retrieve nearby security camera footage,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andréanne Picard.

“Around 9:35 (p.m.), a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested in the area. A couple hours later, we arrested a second suspect, a 34-year-old man.”

The victim was transported to hospital in serious, unstable condition.

Police were unclear if the victim knew the suspects or what the motive behind the altercation was.

Henri-Bourassa Boulevard was closed between Lacordaire and Jean-Meunier Avenue into early Monday morning.