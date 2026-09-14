Frank Magazine editor charged for allegedly publishing intimate image without consent

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Halifax police say they’ve charged the managing editor of Frank Magazine, a satirical publication, for allegedly publishing an intimate image of another person without their consent.

In a Monday news release, Halifax Regional Police said the complaint was first received in July 2025.

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“On September 9, after a thorough investigation, police arrested Frank Magazine’s managing editor without incident,” police said.

“Andrew Douglas, 47, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charge of sharing an intimate image without consent contrary to Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code.”

The release notes the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits the sharing of intimate images of another person, such as videos and photos, “where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.”