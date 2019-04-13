2 children killed after tree falls on car during Texas storm

Authorities in East Texas say two children were killed after a tree fell on a car as it was being driven during a strong storm.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old died Saturday when the tree toppled onto the back of their family’s car in Lufkin while it was in motion.

READ MORE: At least 23 dead after U.S. south hit with tornadoes, severe storms

Capt. Alton Lenderman says the parents, who were in the front seats, were not injured.

Additional details were not immediately available. In nearby Cherokee County, winds of up to 60 mph damaged two homes in the town of Alto, about 225 kilometres north of Houston.

About a dozen people in Texas were injured after the storms spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged several homes, authorities said.

WATCH: Donald Trump signs bibles in tornado-ravaged Alabama

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told The Associated Press a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 200 kilometres south of Dallas.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their homes.

READ MORE: Tornado touches down near Ottawa; about 261,000 without power in Ontario and Quebec

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said they’ve received reports of downed trees, as well as damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern United States. The weather service said the system is expected to shift to the Ohio Valley and the Southeast on Sunday.

A tornado watch is in effect for East Texas through 7 p.m. Saturday. Winds of up to 96.56 kph were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone.

WATCH: Video captures apparent tornado in Arkansas