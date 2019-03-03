14 dead as U.S. south hit with storms, possible tornadoes

An Alabama sheriff says at least 14 people are dead amid “catastrophic” damage from a possible tornado and more people are missing as crews search through wreckage and debris.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV on Sunday that damage in his community followed a path several miles long and appeared up to a fourth of a mile wide.

Jones said: “I can say that at this time we have 14 confirmed fatalities. And again, the search continues. We still have some people that are reported missing.”

He adds that several people have been taken to hospitals, “some of them with very serious injuries.”

Weather officials say an outbreak of tornadoes occurred Sunday afternoon across a wide area of the Southeast as severe storms crossed the region.

Emergency responders were called in to assist in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a large tornado struck Sunday afternoon.

Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said at the time that least two people two people died and many others were injured in the small community of Beauregard.

“We’ve got about 150 first responders out there,” Smith told the Associated Press by phone. “They are doing a phenomenal job. Sadly, we know that we have two known confirmed fatalities and many, many injuries.”

Multiple homes were destroyed or damaged in Beauregard, about 95 kilometres east of Montgomery, Smith said. She had no further details.

Radar and video evidence showed what looked like a large tornado crossing the area near Beauregard shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, said meteorologist Meredith Wyatt with the Birmingham, Ala., office of the National Weather Service.

Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the powerful storm system raced across the region.

In rural Talbotton, Georgia, about 130 kilometres south of Atlanta, a handful of people were injured by either powerful straight-line winds or a tornado that destroyed several mobile homes and damaged other buildings, said Leigh Ann Erenheim, director of the Talbot County Emergency Management Agency.

Televised broadcast news footage showed smashed buildings with rooftops blown away, cars overturned and debris everywhere. Trees all around had been snapped bare of branches.

“The last check I had was between six and eight injuries,” Ereheim said in a phone interview. “From what I understand it was minor injuries, though one fellow did say his leg might be broken.”

She said searches of damaged homes and structures had turned up no serious injuries or deaths.

Henry Wilson of the Peach County Emergency Management Agency near Macon in central Georgia said a barn had been destroyed and trees and power poles had been snapped, leaving many in the area without power.

Authorities said a tornado was confirmed by radar in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday afternoon.

A portion of Interstate 10 on the Florida Panhandle was blocked in one direction in Walton County in the aftermath, said Don Harrigan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

“There’s a squall line moving through the area,” Harrigan told AP. “And when you have a mature line of storms moving into an area where low-level winds are very strong, you tend to have tornadoes developing. It’s a favourable environment for tornados.”

The threat of severe weather was expected to continue until late Sunday. A tornado watch was in effect for much of eastern Georgia, including Athens, Augusta and Savannah. The tornado watch also covered a large area of South Carolina, including the cities of Charleston and Columbia.

Associated Press writers Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Ala., Russ Bynum in Savannah, Ga., Bill Cormier in Atlanta, and Ryan Kryska in New York contributed to this report.