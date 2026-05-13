‘Canada has so much to offer’: Artemis crew on Canadian space exploration

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The Artemis II crew that travelled the furthest in space in human history last month say the voyage showed that them Canada “has so much to offer” towards future lunar exploration.

The crew first met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Wednesday morning in his office, followed by a sold-out public discussion about their mission to the far side of the moon and its impact on the future of space exploration at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

“This is as far as any people had gone into space, but it was risk for a reason and risk to set up even bigger opportunities. We’re going to have a chance to talk about that,” Carney said in public remarks before his private meeting with the crew.

Reid Wiseman, the commander on board the Artemis II mission, said at the discussion that it is “very, very important” for the crew to be visiting Canada.

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“Canada has so much to offer as we go for a sustained lunar presence. And it was really dawning on me as I was listening to Jeremy [Hansen] and the prime minister talk, you [Canadians] all do exactly what we need done on the lunar surface,” he said.

“You’re heavy in the tech, you’re heavy in the people, you’re heavy into culture. You have these areas of your nation that you need to go service to keep people alive. You need to get food […] clothing, shelter there [to the moon],” he continued.

“All the things you’re doing here and the way you all care for each other and care for us is exactly what we need as we begin a sustainable presence on the lunar surface.”

1:50 ‘Your hearts lifted our hearts’: Artemis II crew still over the moon after historic lunar mission

Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist and the lone Canadian aboard the Artemis II mission, also spoke about what that experience was like.

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“I didn’t give a lot of intentional thought to how to take Canada to space. but Canada very much went to space, and I rode on your shoulders,” he said.

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“We talk a lot about right now in the news, Canada and the U.S., but we know overall the intentions are good,” he said.

“That love, that interdependence is real. And that’s what we have in this crew. We’re just demonstrating that for you.”

Canada beginning to build sovereign space capabilities

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced the Canadian Space Launch Act on April 21, saying that Canada needs to be able to do its own space launches without relying on the U.S. for its lunar capability.

The announcement came 11 days after the Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, aboard the capsule Integrity.

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MacKinnon said that the goal of the act is to “authorize, regulate and oversee homegrown space launches and re-entry” in the future.

“This act will deliver Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities,” he said, also stating that Canada can “create a commercial space industry right here in Canada” that could be worth $40 billion.

“We’re unleashing our full and sovereign potential.”

4:13 Canada’s Jeremy Hansen reflects on ‘extraordinary’ Artemis II mission

Canada is the only country in the G7 to not have its own space launch capabilities, which MacKinnon said has seen the country “rely on foreign countries, most often the United States, to get Canadian satellites in orbit.”

MacKinnon also said the Artemis II mission “sparked renewed hope and wonder for millions of Canadians.”

“It reminded us all to look up and imagine what’s possible and to consider the future we can shape together,” he said. “Canada is ready to continue its legacy as a leader in space flight.”

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The Artemis III mission is scheduled to take place next year, ahead of the Artemis IV mission in 2028 which will take astronauts back to the surface of the moon.