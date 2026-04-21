Canada must be able to do its own space launches, minister says on new bill

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Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says Canada needs to be able to do its own space launches without relying on the U.S. for the capability, and has introduced new legislation to start that work.

MacKinnon introduced the Canadian Space Launch Act on Tuesday in the House of Commons with the goal to “authorize, regulate and oversee homegrown space launches and re-entry” in the future.

“This act will deliver Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities,” he said, also stating that Canada can “create a commercial space industry right here in Canada that could be worth $40 billion.

“We’re unleashing our full and sovereign potential.”

10:19 Artemis II crew holds press conference after historic 10-day NASA lunar mission

This comes following the successful Artemis II mission completed this month, where Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen was one of four astronauts to travel the farthest in space any human has gone.

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However, MacKinnon said that while Canada has “reached the moon, it still lacks its own sovereign way to space.”

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“Canada is the only country in the G7 to not have its own space launch capabilities; we must rely on foreign countries, most often the United States, to get Canadian satellites in orbit,” he said.

“This reliance on the U.S. sends investment out of our country, creates costly delays and leaves critical infrastructure exposed to decisions beyond our control.”

MacKinnon also said the mission “sparked renewed hope and wonder for millions of Canadians.”

“It reminded us all to look up and imagine what’s possible and to consider the future we can shape together,” he said. “Canada is ready to continue its legacy as a leader in space flight.”