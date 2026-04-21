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3 comments

  1. Dee Ironside
    April 21, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    Lets see, space launches are done from the equator. Does this mean the Liberals are going to buy a private Caribbean island? Complete with a high end resort just for MPs and government workers.

  2. jujubee
    April 21, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    Agree with Norm. What a joke this govt is.

  3. Norm
    April 21, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    What for?Why are we spending money on this nonsense when we have so many people who are unemployed or needing help?

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Canada

Canada must be able to do its own space launches, minister says on new bill

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s Jeremy Hansen reflects on ‘extraordinary’ Artemis II mission'
Canada’s Jeremy Hansen reflects on ‘extraordinary’ Artemis II mission
Blasting off into space has been a lifelong dream for Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian astronaut to travel around the moon. Jackson Proskow sat down with Hansen, who says the magnitude of completing the historic Artemis II mission still hasn't sunk in.
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Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says Canada needs to be able to do its own space launches without relying on the U.S. for the capability, and has introduced new legislation to start that work.

MacKinnon introduced the Canadian Space Launch Act on Tuesday in the House of Commons with the goal to “authorize, regulate and oversee homegrown space launches and re-entry” in the future.

“This act will deliver Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities,” he said, also stating that Canada can “create a commercial space industry right here in Canada that could be worth $40 billion.

“We’re unleashing our full and sovereign potential.”

Click to play video: 'Artemis II crew holds press conference after historic 10-day NASA lunar mission'
Artemis II crew holds press conference after historic 10-day NASA lunar mission

This comes following the successful Artemis II mission completed this month, where Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen was one of four astronauts to travel the farthest in space any human has gone.

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However, MacKinnon said that while Canada has “reached the moon, it still lacks its own sovereign way to space.”

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“Canada is the only country in the G7 to not have its own space launch capabilities; we must rely on foreign countries, most often the United States, to get Canadian satellites in orbit,” he said.

“This reliance on the U.S. sends investment out of our country, creates costly delays and leaves critical infrastructure exposed to decisions beyond our control.”

MacKinnon also said the mission “sparked renewed hope and wonder for millions of Canadians.”

“It reminded us all to look up and imagine what’s possible and to consider the future we can shape together,” he said.  “Canada is ready to continue its legacy as a leader in space flight.”

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