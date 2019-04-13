Man charged with 1st-degree murder in mother’s death makes brief court appearance

The man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother in Toronto’s PATH system earlier this week made a brief court appearance Saturday morning.

He was wearing a white jumpsuit and seemed calm as he entered the courtroom at Old City Hall after 10 a.m.

A publication ban was ordered on the court proceedings.

The accused’s mother, Rae Cara Carrington, 51, was killed in a food court in the PATH system near Bay and King streets shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Global News learned that Carrington, a mother of eight, was living at a homeless shelter for women at the time of her death and was working at the Fast Fresh restaurant in the food court.

The exact circumstances leading up to Carrington’s death remain unclear.

On Friday, Duncan O’Neil Sinclair, 19, was arrested by Southern Georgian Bay OPP in Midland, Ont., in connection with her death.

Sources later confirmed to Global News that Sinclair is the victim’s son.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 23.

Sinclair was wearing a white forensics jumpsuit as he was lead into court. He seemed calm, nodded at his lawyer when they made arrangements for his next appearance. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) April 13, 2019

– With files from Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll