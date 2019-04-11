Woman fatally stabbed in Toronto underground PATH system was mother of 8: sources

Toronto’s latest homicide victim was a mother of eight, Global News has learned from sources.
Toronto police identified 51-year-old Rae Cara Carrington as the victim who was fatally stabbed in the underground PATH system on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the concourse below the Bay and King streets area just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said the victim was treated by paramedics but later died.
A women who knew Carrington also confirmed to told Global News that she worked in the food court at the restaurant Fast Fresh.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear. Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene. They believe the attack was targeted but the relationship between the suspect and victim is unclear at this time.
WATCH: Toronto police provide details of stabbing in downtown underground PATH system
The male suspect was described by police as being between 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine and having an average to stocky build. He was also described as having dark hair with a thin moustache. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood, a white shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
No other injuries were reported.
Carrington’s death is Toronto’s 17th homicide of 2019, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
— With files from Catherine McDonald
