April 12, 2019 4:10 pm
Updated: April 12, 2019 4:15 pm

Victim’s son charged with 1st-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed in Toronto PATH system

Toronto police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a mother of eight was fatally stabbed at a food court connected to the underground PATH system.

Global News learned through sources that the man is the 51-year-old woman’s son.

Emergency crews were called to the concourse below the area of Bay and King streets just before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the victim, who was later identified as Rae Cara Carrington, was treated by paramedics but later died.

A woman who knew Carrington also confirmed to Global News that she worked in the food court at the restaurant Fast Fresh.

Global News learned that Carrington, also known as “Amie”, was living at Women’s Residence, a homeless shelter for women near Bathurst Street and Dundas Street, at the time of her death.

Police said in a statement released Friday afternoon that because of information from residents in Toronto and Midland, the accused was arrested by officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment earlier in the day.

Toronto resident Duncan O’Neil Sinclair was charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

— With files from Catherine McDonald and Jessica Patton

