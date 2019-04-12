Alberta election Day 26: The final weekend

On Day 26 of the Alberta election race, leaders are heading into the final weekend of the campaign.

Jason Kenney is in northern Alberta making a campaign stop in Valleyview, Rachel Notley is in Calgary, Stephen Mandel made a campaign stop in Vegreville, and David Khan is in Calgary to take in a Flames playoff game.

The final days of campaigning come as hundreds of thousands of Albertans have already cast their ballot.

Saturday is the last day of advanced voting in the 2019 Alberta spring election.

According to Elections Alberta, approximately 545,000 votes have been cast after four days of early voting.

The over half a million votes dwarfs the around 235,000 votes cast in early polls during the 2015 election.

There are about 100 new locations for advance polls in malls, airports, recreation centres and even one in IKEA in Edmonton on Saturday.

Where the leaders are Saturday on the campaign trail

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley will be in Calgary speaking at two events. At 2 p.m. she will be at Hudson Event Spaces and at 6 p.m. she will be hosting a leader’s event at the Calgary Shaw Campaign Office.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Jason Kenney will be making a stop in Valleyview to discuss jobs, the economy and pipelines.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Stephen Mandel spent the morning at a campaign stop in Vegreville. He will spend the afternoon in Edmonton door-knocking.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

David Khan and his volunteer team will watch the Calgary Flames take on the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL playoffs Saturday evening.

— With files from The Canadian Press