Police nab suspect wanted in dragging of London officer by alleged stolen vehicle

A 36-year-old London man wanted on several charges in connection to an incident late last month that saw an officer dragged by a suspected stolen vehicle has been arrested in St. Catherines, Ont., London police said Thursday.

Ronald Kyle Towle, 36, had been sought on charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, and failing to stop for police.

The charges stem from an investigation into the alleged theft of a vehicle from a Wharncliffe Road car dealership around 4:15 a.m. on March 31.

Several hours later, around 11:10 a.m., police said the stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot on Wavell Street in London’s east end.

“When officers approached the occupants, a female passenger fled on foot and a man reversed the vehicle into an unmarked police car,” police said in a statement.

Investigators said the vehicle then drove forward, mounting a curb and crossing a lawn and sidewalk, all while dragging an officer, who was able to release himself.

The female passenger was taken into custody. A 21-year-old London woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

On April 3, police issued a plea to the public for help locating Towle. He was taken into custody on Wednesday in St. Catharines with the help of Niagara Regional Police.

Towle was expected to appear in court on Thursday in relation to the charges, which also include failing to comply with recognizance, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.