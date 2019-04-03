London police search for suspect after officer dragged by suspected stolen vehicle

City police have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old London man following an investigation where an officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle.

Police say they received a report around Sunday morning, that a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership on Wharncliffe Road South. Members of the street crime unit located the vehicle hours later in a parking lot on Wavell Street.

When officers approached, they say a female passenger fled on foot and a man reversed the vehicle into an unmarked police cruiser, causing roughly $4,000 in damages to the police vehicle.

Police say the stolen vehicle then drove forward over the curb and sidewalk while dragging an officer.

The officer was able to release himself before the vehicle fled, and managed to avoid injury.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Ronald Kyle Towle. The London man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested nearby, and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

