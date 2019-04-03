Man seriously injured in St. Thomas hammer attack: police

A 40-year-old man is in a St. Thomas hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in the street with a hammer, according to the city’s police service.
The St. Thomas Police Service said Axle, a police service dog, tracked a suspect back to an apartment on St. Catharine Street in a post on Facebook at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Officers were securing the area for a search warrant, and said that a 27-year-old man was in custody and facing a charge of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.
“Another great example of how PSD Axle is a valuable resource to our community,” wrote police Chief Chris Herridge, in a comment to the original Facebook post.
“The suspect quickly surrendered when hearing Axle barking….no one resisted arrest [equals] no one getting hurt [equals] public/officer safety enhanced. Well done everyone involved with this incident and we wish a speedy recovery to the victim.”
