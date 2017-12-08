St. Thomas baseball-bat assault investigated as racially motivated crime

WARNING – VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE THAT MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., are investigating an assault at a shopping mall parking lot Thursday as a racially motivated attack. Police were called to the parking lot around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports a man was attacking another man with a baseball bat.

The suspect fled in a white BMW just before police arrived, but the son of the victim was able to record a portion of the confrontation on his cellphone.

In the video, the man — who is brandishing a baseball bat — approaches several people, and can be heard repeatedly yelling “terrorists” and “ISIS,” while a person off-camera can be heard telling him to “stay away.”

When asked if police were investigating the assault as a hate crime, Sgt. Brian Carnegie said they believe the suspect was racially motivated.

“That’s why we’ve called in the criminal investigation branch, if it borders the hate crime line then they are the ones to deal with those kinds of situations.”

Carnegie says they were able to locate the suspect Thursday evening in south London with help from city police.

“Just an absolute coincidence that the London police got a call involving this male, and once they ran the vehicle they saw that we ran the vehicle too, and they contacted us to see what we wanted with him,” said Carnegie.

Police have charged a 36-year-old man with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The victim was transported to Elgin General Hospital with injuries.

A family member of the victim posted the video on Facebook and says the suspect first attacked a 13-year-old boy when his father stepped in to intervene. The family member says the father required medical attention for severe bruising and several cracked ribs.

He says the family was speaking Spanish when the suspect accused them of being terrorists.

The criminal investigations branch has been called in to continue the investigation.