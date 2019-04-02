Sudden spike in suspected opioid ODs has Middlesex-London Health Unit on high alert

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is expressing concern over the possibility that a new, extremely toxic opioid has hit the streets following a sudden spike in suspected opioid overdoses.

According to the MLHU, 16 suspected overdoses occurred in a 24-hour span on Monday and Tuesday, three of which occurred in Middlesex County. The health unit also says that London’s police and paramedics are reporting an increase in the number of opioid-related calls they have responded to since the weekend.

“This is about twice what we see in an average day,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie told 980 CFPL.

“We actually had entire weeks recently where there were zero to two people overdosing. No overdoses in an entire week, and then to see this spike of 16 in one day it’s really significant.”

READ MORE: Opioid-related deaths decline since introduction of temporary overdose prevention site: MLHU

Mackie said the health unit gets information from all the hospital emergency rooms in the region.

“That data showed that although we had been trending down with less overdoses, we saw a major spike the likes of which we have not yet seen in our region, over the past 24 hours.”

Mackie suggests that drug users should never use alone, should have naloxone available and should be ready to call 911.

It is not yet known whether a new and more dangerous opioid has reached the city, but the spike comes just days after Woodstock police reported a spike in overdoses as well. After responding to six incidents in two days, Woodstock police reported seizing blue or green substances that were “extremely toxic, causing an immediate overdose situation.”

READ MORE: Teen dies from overdose amid rash of fentanyl-related calls in Woodstock

“The fact is that it is impossible to know what is in street drugs, which makes it critical for those who use drugs to have a safety plan,” said London police Chief John Pare.

“If you suspect an overdose, it is critical to call for help immediately.”

Police in London have been equipped with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone since June 2018. Since then, police say officers have administered over 150 doses to more than 90 people.

Naloxone kits are available to the public through the MLHU, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection and pharmacies.

READ MORE: No fear over risk of gap in service after appeal filed over plans for permanent supervised consumption site: RHAC

London’s temporary overdose prevention site has been in operation for over a year as an interim measure to address the opioid crisis until permanent sites are ready.