Teen dies from overdose amid rash of fentanyl-related calls in Woodstock

A teenager from Woodstock is dead after a suspected weekend overdose, according to city police.

On Saturday, the Woodstock Police Service posted a public warning about a “significant number of fentanyl overdoses” in the span of 48 hours.

In an update on Monday, police said they responded to a total of six separate incidents between Friday and Saturday, one which claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

The youth overdosed on Saturday, and was rushed to Woodstock hospital around 8 a.m. where he died two days later.

Woodstock police say the teen’s death is under investigation. They’re reminding the public that intervention in the first few minutes of an overdose is critical in saving a life, and that individuals should immediately call 911 if they suspect someone is overdosing.

Police are also warning about the dangers of fentanyl. They say substances seized over the weekend were blue or green, and were “extremely toxic, causing an immediate overdose situation.”

Users can also be prepared by carrying their own naloxone kits.

Anyone with information about overdose investigations or drug-trafficking can contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

