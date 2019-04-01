Death of another inmate at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre under investigation

London police have confirmed the death of an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Officers say the inmate was male but weren’t able to provide further details about his age or name.

Officials told 980 CFPL the inmate died at the Exeter Road facility on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31.

Officers haven’t said whether the death at the troubled jail is being treated as suspicious, but have confirmed they’re assisting with the coroner’s investigation.

There have long been concerns regarding the safety of inmates and staff, as well as overcrowding at EMDC.

Sunday’s case brings the number of deaths at the facility since 2009 to 14.

