Third death added to joint inquest into deaths of two EMDC inmates

Nearly a year after the province announced a joint inquest would be held into the deaths of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) inmates, officials now say the death of a third inmate will also be probed.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said the death of Murray James David will be probed in addition to the deaths of Floyd Deleary and Justin Thompson.

The initial inquest was announced in late August of 2017.

At that time, the deaths of Deleary, 39, on August 23, 2015, and Thompson, 27, on Oct. 31, 2016, were to be probed after both died in hospital after being transferred from the provincial jail.

Davis was 24 years old when he died in August of 2017. The ministry says he died while in custody at EMDC.

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act, and will examine the circumstances surrounding the three inmate deaths. The jury for the inquest may also make recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future.

The ministry says a date and location for the inquest will be announced at a later date.

Since 2009, 13 inmates have died at the London jail, a number that has led to a rally at the detention centre.

Dr. David Eden will preside as coroner for the inquest in the deaths of Davis, Deleary and Thompson.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick