$15K in drugs seized, charges laid in pair of London police raids

Two Londoners are facing drug charges following a pair of drug busts in the city last week.

Police said they executed search warrants at two residences on Friday, one on Westlake Street, the other on McNay Street.

READ MORE: London police drug bust nets $79K in cocaine, $3K in fentanyl

Investigators said they seized 61 grams of methamphetamine worth $6,100, 22 grams of fentanyl worth $8,800, 19 hydromorphone tablets worth $380, and $325 in Canadian currency from the two addresses.

A 41-year-old and 32-year-old, both from London, have been jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: London man charged after $140K in cocaine seized in east-end drug bust