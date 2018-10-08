London man charged after $140K in cocaine seized in east-end drug bust

Marijuana, cocaine and hydromorphone are among the drugs police say they seized at a drug bust in London’s east end on Friday.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section — which includes officers from the London Police Service, RCMP and OPP — carried out a search warrant at a home on Ashland Avenue.

READ MORE: $98K worth of purple fentanyl seized in Edmonton drug bust

Officers said they seized over $140,000 worth of cocaine, $95 worth of marijuana, $150 worth of Oxycodone tablets and $60 worth of hydromorphone.

They also seized $5,000 in cash and a 2010 Audi.

A 38-year-old London man is facing multiple charges as a result of the bust, including four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, investigators said.

READ MORE: London police drug bust nets $79K in cocaine, $3K in fentanyl

The accused appeared in a London court Saturday.

The investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.