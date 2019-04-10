Murder charge upgraded, 2 facing accessory charges in death of London man fatally struck by arrow

Police have upgraded a murder charge against a 35-year-old London man and say accessory charges have been laid against two additional people in connection with the February death of Brian Peter Maksoud in northeast London.

Maksoud, 46, was struck and fatally wounded by an arrow in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2019 in the area of Arbour Glen Crescent just off Kipps Lane.

Maksoud was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but was later pronounced dead, police said at the time. Few details about the incident itself have been made public by investigators.

Police announced on Feb. 13 that a London man, identified as Kevin Brandon Hartman, had been charged with second-degree murder in the case, noting that he and Maksoud were known to each other.

On Wednesday, police announced they had upgraded Hartman’s charge to first-degree murder after further investigation. He is set to appear in court April 16.

Police also unveiled charges against two additional people, one of whom remains at large.

Amanda Tait, 26, is being sought by police to face a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, police said. Tait is described as approximately four feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with long blond hair and green eyes. She has numerous tattoos on her forearms, chest, waist, left calf and right ankle, police said.

In addition, Paul Wayne O’Connell, 47, of London has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. He remains in police custody with a court date on Thursday.