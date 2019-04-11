Alberta RCMP investigate fatal collision near Wabasca

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision in northern Alberta early Wednesday morning.

Desmarais RCMP said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 754, about 10 kilometres east of Wabasca, Alta.

RCMP said a man was found outside the vehicle by officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have picked up any hitchhikers on Highway 754 Wednesday morning or witnessed the collision to contact Desmarais RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said the victim was not a hitchhiker but they are investigating all possibilities including that someone who was directly involved in the collision or witnessed the crash left the scene.

Wabasca is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.