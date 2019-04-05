Serious 2-vehicle collision on Highway 43 in northwestern Alberta

Emergency crews, including STARS air ambulance, responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 43, east of Grande Prairie on Friday morning.

The crash in the M.D. of Greenview happened sometime before 10:30 a.m., a few kilometres east of the community of Crooked Creek near Clarkson Valley Road.

READ MORE: Drivers describe chaotic Highway 43 pileups: ‘There were so many vehicles flying around’

A photo of the scene showed a heavily damaged pickup truck and a semi. Emergency crews, including firefighters, an ambulance and the STARS helicopter, were also on scene.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the DeBolt, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 5, 2019

Police said eastbound traffic was being diverted to a side road. RCMP were not able to say how many people were involved in the crash but drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan assaulted in attempted snowplow robbery in northern Alberta

— More to come…