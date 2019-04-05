Traffic
April 5, 2019 2:05 pm

Serious 2-vehicle collision on Highway 43 in northwestern Alberta

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 43, between Grande Prairie and Valleyview, on Friday morning. April 5, 2019.

Courtesy: Parminder Singh
Emergency crews, including STARS air ambulance, responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 43, east of Grande Prairie on Friday morning.

The crash in the M.D. of Greenview happened sometime before 10:30 a.m., a few kilometres east of the community of Crooked Creek near Clarkson Valley Road.

A photo of the scene showed a heavily damaged pickup truck and a semi. Emergency crews, including firefighters, an ambulance and the STARS helicopter, were also on scene.

Police said eastbound traffic was being diverted to a side road. RCMP were not able to say how many people were involved in the crash but drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

