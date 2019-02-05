One person killed in 2-vehicle collision near Mayerthorpe

A woman was killed in a collision northwest of Edmonton last weekend.

Mayerthorpe RCMP said emergency responders were called to a collision involving a truck and SUV in the eastbound lanes on Highway 43 near Highway 22 at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the SUV was travelling the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes when it collided with the truck.

The 61-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

All three people inside the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Mayerthorpe RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Police said the name of the victim will not be released.

Mayerthorpe is 135 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.