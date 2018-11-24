Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lac Ste. Anne County highway

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lac Ste. Anne County on Friday, Mayerthorpe RCMP said.

Police were called to a rollover on Highway 43 near Green Court, Alta., on Nov. 23 at 8:50 p.m.

RCMP said a Kia sedan lost control while heading west on the highway, crossed the median, rolled and ejected the lone driver.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe the man was dragged by a large vehicle after being ejected from the car and came to rest approximately 500 metres from the original collision scene.

Police said road conditions were icy and it was snowing heavily at the time of the crash. The cause is still under investigation and the man’s name is not being released, RCMP said.

People are asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291 if they can help identify the vehicle that struck the ejected driver.