Traffic
May 2, 2018 4:21 pm

2 women dead after Highway 43 collision near Mayerthorpe

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Two women are dead after a collision near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Global News
A A

Two women were killed Tuesday when a semi-truck and car collided on Highway 43 near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 22 at around 1:10 p.m. after reports of a collision. On Wednesday, police said it’s believed the collision occurred when a car travelling north on Highway 22 crashed into the eastbound semi.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta’s Highway 43 fully reopens after multi-vehicle collision

The 67-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger of the car died on scene. The 57-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and traffic was diverted for about four hours during the investigation. Police don’t expect charges to be laid.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Collision
Fatal collision Highway 43
Highway 22
Highway 43
Highway 43 collision
Mayerthorpe
Mayerthorpe collision
Mayerthorpe fatal collision
Mayerthorpe RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News