2 women dead after Highway 43 collision near Mayerthorpe

Two women were killed Tuesday when a semi-truck and car collided on Highway 43 near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 22 at around 1:10 p.m. after reports of a collision. On Wednesday, police said it’s believed the collision occurred when a car travelling north on Highway 22 crashed into the eastbound semi.

The 67-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger of the car died on scene. The 57-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and traffic was diverted for about four hours during the investigation. Police don’t expect charges to be laid.