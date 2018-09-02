Calgary woman killed, 3 others injured in highway crash near Mayerthorpe

One person involved in a two-vehicle collision on a central Alberta highway died Sunday morning. Three others were injured in the crash.

Mayerthorpe RCMP said their preliminary investigation showed “a car was heading west on Highway 43 when a truck heading south on Highway 18 was turning and a collision occurred.”

The truck had one person inside: the male driver. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others were inside the car. A 43-year-old woman from Calgary, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, who was a passenger, was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash, which happened about 140 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Westbound lanes of Highway 43 were reduced to one lane for several hours but traffic was back to normal by 2:30 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with family of the deceased at this time,” RCMP said in a news release.

The name of the victim has not been released.