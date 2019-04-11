Decision Alberta

More
Alberta election
April 11, 2019 12:39 pm

The path to power in Alberta election 2019

By Anchor  Global News

Heading into the election day in Alberta, there is one number that the parties have in mind: 44. That's how many seats a party must win in order to reach a majority government. Jennifer Crosby outlines the path to power for the two main parties.

A A

When it comes to this Alberta election, the math is all-important.

With 87 seats in the legislature, a party needs 44 to form a majority government.

The province can be broken down into three battlegrounds: Calgary with 26 seats, Greater Edmonton with 27, and smaller cities and rural ridings with 34.

READ MORE: Alberta election cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide 

No one block is enough to vault a party into office, so traditionally the winning party needs to take at least two of the three.

If polling holds and the NDP loses rural Alberta, the party needs to all but sweep Edmonton and Calgary. The party traditionally finds its deepest support in Alberta’s capital.

READ MORE: Analyzing the rural and urban vote in Alberta election 2019

Likewise, if the UCP wins Alberta’s small cities and rural ridings, the party still needs to make inroads in one of the major cities.

“Everything comes down to battleground Calgary,” said Bob Murray of Dentons Canada.

Polling so far has shown a fairly tight race in Edmonton and Calgary while in the rest of Alberta the UCP maintains a significant lead.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta election results
Alberta NDP
Alberta politics
Alberta UCP
How to win Alberta election
NDP
Path to power Alberta
politics
UCP
United Conservative

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.