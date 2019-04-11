Firearms, crossbow, jewelry, electronics stolen from City of Kawartha Lakes home: OPP
OPP are investigating the reported theft of firearms and other items from a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
On Wednesday, OPP were called to investigate a suspected break-and-enter at a residence just outside the Fenelon Falls area, just north of Lindsay.
Police say the homeowner returned home and discovered damage to the front door.
OPP say the following items were stolen from the residence:
- Gun safe with contents, including ammunition, several shotguns and rifles
- Excalibur Phoenix crossbow with scope and quiver
- Sony Bravia 60-inch television
- Jewelry, including several rings and a man’s Timex wristwatch
- 2 Nikon camera lenses
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
