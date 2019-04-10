Alberta election Day 23: Leaders in Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Calgary

It’s Day 23 of the Alberta election, and leaders will be campaigning across the province. Rachel Notley and David Khan will be in Calgary, Jason Kenney will be in Fort McMurray, and Stephen Mandel will be in Grande Prairie.

It’s also the second day that advance polls will be open and if Tuesday was any indicator, they will be busy. Elections Alberta said about 140,000 people turned out to cast ballots on the first day they were able to.

That’s more than twice as many people who showed up for the first day of advance polling in 2015, when about 58,000 Albertans voted. In total, a record-setting 235,000 Albertans took advantage of advance polls that election.

Getting Alberta’s economy running on all its fossil-fuel-powered cylinders again is at the heart of the province’s election campaign.

But some top energy thinkers warn there’s nothing any premier can really do to make that happen.

Mark Jaccard, a Simon Fraser University energy economist, says governments can’t change underlying international economic shifts working against the oilsands.

He’s urging Albertans to accept a stable industry and forget the bitumen-fuelled booms of the past.

Vaclav Smil from the University of Manitoba says while the worldwide move to renewable energy will take generations, high growth rates for fossil fuels may be gone.

Here’s where the leaders are Wednesday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary — Leader’s Event and questions from media (10:45 a.m., Expanding Imaginations Child Care, 1188 137 Ave. SE)

Calgary — Leader’s whistle stop (5 p.m., 532 Murray Pl NE)

Calgary — Leader’s event (6:30 p.m., Capitol Hill Community Association, 1531 21 Ave. NW)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Fort McMurray — Campaign event (12:30 p.m., 10020 Franklin Ave.)

Fort McMurray — Photo op, media availability (2:25 p.m., Syncrude land reclamation site, Wood Bison viewpoint)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Grande Prairie — Tour of Rising Above (9 a.m., 11007 – 106 St.)

Grande Prairie — Tour of Rotary House/Wapiti Community Dorm Society (9:45 a.m., 10101 – 97 A. St.)

Grande Prairie — Leader’s announcement on crime prevention (11 a.m., Mamawe Concourse at Montrose, 9839 103 Ave.)

Grande Prairie — Event at Teresa Sargent Hall (7 p.m., 9839 – 103 Avenue)

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Silvera Seniors Tour (9 a.m., 1171 Bow Valley Lane NE)

Calgary — SAIT Student Meet & Greet (Noon, Irene Lewis Atrium)

Calgary — Renters Protection Announcement (2 p.m., Kensington Manor, 321 – 10 St. NW)

Calgary — Door Knocking in Calgary-Mountain View (3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

