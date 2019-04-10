Man dead after shooting in Surrey

One man is dead following a shooting in Surrey.
According to authorities, it happened late Tuesday night near 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video to come forward.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
No word yet if the incident is gang-related or if police have any suspects.
