Corb Lund, The Sheepdogs to play at Big Four Roadhouse during 2019 Calgary Stampede

Country singer-songwriter Corb Lund will headline a day-long concert event at the Big Four Roadhouse during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

Lund will be joined by The Sheepdogs, Blackie And The Rodeo Kings, The Sadies and Whitney Rose at the event on Sunday, July 7.

“This is a robust lineup of artists for one show,” spokesperson Adam Oppenheim said in a Tuesday news release. “This is not simply a day and night of music. It is an experience.”

Last year was the first time the Calgary Stampede hosted a concert at the newly named venue. The 2018 event included performances by Blue Rodeo, Colter Wall, Whitehorse, Lindi Ortega and Mike Plume.

Doors to the Big Four Roadhouse music experience open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.