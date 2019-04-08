Dark Poutine podcast recap: The murder of Reena Virk

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at the murder of Reena Virk.

The troubled 14-year-old had been missing for a week when her battered, semi-nude body was plucked from the water in the Gorge under the Craigflower bridge in Victoria, B.C., on Nov. 22, 1997.

READ MORE: Timeline: Reena Virk murder and the trials of Kelly Ellard

Reena had initially been lured to a spot by friends, then swarmed and savagely beaten by a group of eight youths, that consisted mostly of girls between 14 and 16.

After staggering away, Reena was followed by a male and female who further beat her and then murdered her to “keep her quiet.”

A story of “bad girls” bullying, racism and murder emerged, shocking the nation. The quest for justice for Reena was not a straight nor easy path.

Kelly Ellard and Warren Glowatski were found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing.

Research: Rebecca McNall

Disclaimer read by: Tyler Allen of The Minds of Madness Podcast

