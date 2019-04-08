Elora man charged in connection with woman’s death in Fergus

Wellington County OPP say a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Fergus, Ont.

Police were called to a home on Colquhoun Street on the afternoon of April 3 for reports of a woman in “medical distress.”

Police say a 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Joslyn Nellis of Elora.

OPP said the death was being treated as suspicious and arrested Torry Harris of Elora on Friday.

He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and four drug trafficking offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.