Woman allegedly assaulted by man masturbating at the University of Guelph: police

Police are investigating a disturbing situation at the University of Guelph over the weekend.

Officers were called to the campus after a woman was reportedly assaulted by a man masturbating in the University Centre.

It happened on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m.

The victim did not suffer any injuries, police said in a news release.

The man is described as white, 20 to 23 years old, approximately five-foot-eight and a medium build. His head was shaved and he had a clean-shaven oval-shaped face.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.