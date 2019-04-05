Guelph man charged with attempted murder: police

Guelph police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Valleyview Drive in the area of Willow Road and Hanlon Expressway at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was sent to a trauma centre after she was found with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old was arrested and will make a court appearance on Friday.

Police said officers will be in the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

