Guelph man charged with attempted murder: police

Guelph police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to an address on Valleyview Drive in the area of Willow Road and Hanlon Expressway at around 3:30 a.m.
READ MORE: More charges laid in $80K fentanyl seizure by Guelph police
Police said the victim was sent to a trauma centre after she was found with life-threatening injuries.
A 26-year-old was arrested and will make a court appearance on Friday.
Police said officers will be in the area while the investigation continues.
READ MORE: Waterloo police make arrest in connection to Cambridge shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
BELOW: Niagara officer charged with attempted murder after Pelham shooting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.