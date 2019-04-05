Crime
April 5, 2019 11:11 am

Guelph man charged with attempted murder: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a man has been charged with attempted murder.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Guelph police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Valleyview Drive in the area of Willow Road and Hanlon Expressway at around 3:30 a.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: More charges laid in $80K fentanyl seizure by Guelph police

Police said the victim was sent to a trauma centre after she was found with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old was arrested and will make a court appearance on Friday.

Police said officers will be in the area while the investigation continues.

READ MORE: Waterloo police make arrest in connection to Cambridge shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7226. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

BELOW: Niagara officer charged with attempted murder after Pelham shooting

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Guelph
Guelph attempted murder
Guelph crime
guelph life threatening condition
Guelph Police
Guelph police attempted murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.